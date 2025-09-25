Tinubu congratulates Engineer Gbenga Komolafe on his birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Engineer Gbenga Komolafe, the pioneer Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission and interim Chairman of the African Petroleum Regulators Forum, on his birthday.

President Tinubu joins members of the Komolafe family, friends, and NUPRC staff to celebrate the accomplished engineer and lawyer whose 35 years in the oil sector have been characterised by innovation and excellence.

The President acknowledges Engineer Komolafe’s inspiring story from humble beginnings in Igbara Oke, Ifedore Local Government in Ondo State, to the peak of academic and professional exploits.

The NUPRC Chief Executive had served as Executive Director (Commercial) in the Pipelines and Petroleum Marketing Company (PPMC) and Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division at the defunct Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

As the head of Nigeria’s upstream regulator, Engineer Komolafe has played a pivotal role in ramping up oil production to meet OPEC’s quota, increasing revenue, reducing oil losses to a 16-year low and gas flaring to 7.16% while scaling up the average daily gas production to 7.59 billion standard cubic feet (BSCFD).

Also Read

Under Engineer Komolafe’s watch, the NUPRC has rolled out 24 transformative regulations, of which 19 have been gazetted to operationalise key provisions in the Petroleum Industry Act.

These high-impact reforms, including the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Measurement Regulations and the Advanced Cargo Declaration Regulation, have helped address long-standing gaps in the monitoring and accountability of upstream activities.

The Commission has also embedded computerised, transparent, and competitive licensing rounds into its regulatory practice, as attested to by the Nigerian Extractive Industry Initiative (NEITI).

As Engineer Komolafe turns 62, President Tinubu looks forward to more accomplishments in the oil sector and prays that God will grant him more strength, wisdom, and fulfilment as he continues his dedicated service to Nigeria.