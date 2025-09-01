Tinubu congratulates Eko Club International on 25th anniversary

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended warm congratulations to the leaders and members of Eko Club International, the premier global organisation of Lagos indigenes, as it marks its 25th anniversary this month.

President Tinubu, who inspired the founding of ECI during his time in exile, commended the club’s members for upholding the vision of promoting harmony, fostering good governance, and supporting development across various spheres.

The President acknowledged ECI’s significant contributions in promoting Lagos’s rich cultural heritage, sponsoring medical outreach programs, providing scholarships to the underprivileged, financing skill acquisition initiatives, and supporting entrepreneurship.

As Eko Club International celebrates 25 years of remarkable growth with 25 active chapters across the USA, UK, Canada, and Europe, President Tinubu affirmed that the organisation’s unique history and impactful activities have positioned it for enduring generational influence.

He encouraged ECI’s leaders and members to reflect on past achievements and prepare for even greater contributions in the future.

The President thanked the members for their steadfast support and wished the organisation continued success and greater impact in the years ahead.

