Tinubu congratulates D’Tigress on historic feat at 2024 Paris Olympics

President Bola Tinub has warmly congratulated Nigeria’s D’Tigress on qualifying for the quarter-final of the women’s basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

D’Tigress will be the first African team in basketball to play in the quarter-finals at the Olympics.

The President commended the team for their uncommon demonstration of resilience, teamwork, and diligence.

President Tinubu also commended the coach and managers of the team for their dutifulness and dedication.

Also Read:

The President enjoined the brave Tigress not to rest on their oars until the final victory is won.

President Tinubu assured the team and the entire Nigerian contingent at the 2024 Olympics of his support as they fly the nation’s flag at the global sports event.

Post Views: 1