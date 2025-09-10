Tinubu congratulates Director-General of ICRC,  Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh on 50th birthday

President Bola Tinubu has extended heartfelt felicitations to Dr Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh, the Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, on his 50th birthday, September 10, 2025.

The President commended Dr Ewalefoh’s commitment to advancing Nigeria’s infrastructure development through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP).

President Tinubu noted that under Dr Ewalefoh’s stewardship, the commission has strengthened regulatory oversight, deepened transparency in project delivery, and aligned its work with the Renewed Hope Agenda through bold and sustainable reforms.

The President recalled the PPP Summit convened by the ICRC in June 2025, which he had the honour of declaring open. The Summit united government, investors, and development partners around a clear framework that has restored confidence and provided fresh momentum for PPP-driven growth.

President Tinubu wished the Director-General renewed strength, wisdom, and greater success in serving the nation and encouraged him to sustain his efforts to deliver world-class infrastructure that meets the aspirations of all Nigerians.

