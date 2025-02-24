Tinubu congratulates Daniel Bwala on 50th birthday 

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated with his Special Adviser on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, on his 50th birthday.

“President Tinubu lauds Bwala’s articulation of government policies to ensure the public understands the administration’s agenda,” the President’s spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, said in a statement on Monday.

The President also commended Bwala for leveraging his expertise as a lawyer, political analyst and public affairs commentator in performing his duties with clarity and insight.

“On this milestone birthday, I join family, friends, and colleagues in celebrating Bwala, whose insights on government policies and programmes continue strengthening the administration’s outreach efforts.

“May the years ahead bring him continued fulfilment and greater opportunities to advance our collective vision for a thriving Nigeria,” Tinubu stated.

Bwala is a member of the Nigerian and English Bar.

The President wished him continued success and more years of impactful service to the nation.

