Tinubu congratulates Ayo Obe at 70

President Bola Tinubu, on Saturday, congratulated Ms Ayo Obe, a human rights activist and an astute lawyer, on her 70th birthday.

Obe was, at different times, head of the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), Nigeria Transition Monitoring Group and a member, Police Service Commission.

Between 2006- 2009, she headed the Democratic Institute Abuja Elections Programme, Bayo Onanuga, the president’s spokesman, said in a statement.

Tinubu commended the legal practitioner for her consistent demonstration of patriotism and humanism, attributes that defined her life of service and struggle for a just and better society.

“Your life of commitment, versatility and diligence in service, exemplified by your years of struggle against injustice and human rights abuse.

“This culminated in your joining like-minded citizens to challenge military dictatorship during the nation’s dark days is highly appreciated.

“I remember with pride your contribution to the enthronement of democracy, and today, we are committed to its growth,” Tinubu eulogised.

The president prayed that God Almighty would continue to grant the patriot good health and sound mind to enable continue to serve the nation through her advocacy for a better society and humanity.

