Tinubu congratulates Anthony Joshua on victory over opponent

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has congratulated two-time world boxing heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, over his victory against Jermaine Franklin in London on Saturday night.

The Nigerian-born boxer picked up his first victory since 2020 against Franklin as the fight was scored 118-111, 117-111, 117-111 in his favour.

Tinubu tweeted at the pugilist on his Twitter handle: “Congratulations Champ! @AnthonyJoshua.

“Determination and perseverance always pays off.

“Nigeria is proud of you! I am proud of you!”

Recall that Anthony Joshua also sent newly-elected Nigeria’s President goodwill message on his 71st birthday recently.