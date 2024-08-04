Tinubu congratulates Alhaji Abdul Rabiu on birthday

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday congratulated Alhaji Abdul Rabiu on his birthday, today, August 4.

In a statement by his spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the President described Rabiu as an accomplished businessman and ardent philanthropist.

Rabiu is the founder and chairman of BUA Group, a conglomerate with interest in an array of sectors, notably, manufacturing, infrastructure, and agriculture.

President Tinubu commended Alhaji Rabiu for his landmark contributions to the growth of domestic enterprise and the creation of opportunities for many young Nigerian professionals.

He reaffirmed his stance that the nation’s economic advancement was implicit in public-private sector collaboration.

“The President wishes the foremost business leader good health and success in his endeavours,” said Ngelale

