Tinubu congratulates AfDB President, Akinwunmi Adesina at 65 

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated President of the African Development Bank, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, on his 65th birthday.

The President rejoices with the former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, whose leadership of national and multilateral institutions continues to set new standards of innovativeness, transformation, and sustainable development.

President Tinubu affirmed that the numerous recognitions and awards bestowed on the versatile and cerebral technocrat are well deserved, following his track record of inspiring growth and development, mainly targeting the poor and vulnerable to reduce poverty.

The President acknowledged Dr. Adesina’s impactful leadership at the helm of the AfDB, which took the institution to historic heights by raising the capital base from $93 billion in 2015 to $318 billion.

President Tinubu believes the economic diplomacy of the AfDB President has repositioned Nigeria and the whole of Africa for greater prosperity.

The President believes the foresight, wisdom, and experience of the former Vice President of Policy and Partnerships for the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) will always be relevant and integral to Africa’s development.

President Tinubu joins family members, friends, and associates in thanksgiving for the landmark age while praying for many years in good health for the AfDB President.

