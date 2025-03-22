Tinubu congratulates Adesua Dozie on 50th birthday

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated Adesua Dozie, a leading corporate executive and legal strategist, on her 50th birthday and commended her trailblazing role in Nigeria’s private sector and energy industry.

The Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, made this known in a statement he issued on Saturday.

Adesua is the first female Regional General Counsel, Africa Upstream and Vice Chairman of ExxonMobil Companies in Nigeria.

The President described Dozie as “a symbol of diligence, leadership, and professional integrity”, whose unwavering commitment to corporate governance, the energy sector, gender equity, and inclusive growth has set a powerful example for young Nigerians.

He highlighted her strategic roles in multinational institutions, particularly her influential work in shaping private sector reform, her ability to foster a cohesive private sector-government relationship, and her dedication to mentoring future leaders across business and law.

He said: “Mrs. Adesua Dozie’s journey reminds us that excellence and service can co-exist.

“She is a respected voice and a builder of quiet legacies.”

President Tinubu wished her many more years of impact, grace, and contribution to national and global development.

Post Views: 16