Tinubu confers with Buhari in Daura, announces running mate

Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Sunday in Daura, Katsina State, paid Sallah homage to President Muhammadu Buhari, honouring the President with information on his choice of running mate, Sen. Kashim Ibrahim Shettima.

Shettima, a serving Senator representing Borno Central, is a former Governor of Borno State.

After conferring with President Buhari, the APC Presidential Candidate, accompanied by Governor Aminu Bello Masari, told newsmen that the President had to be properly notified, before an announcement would be made.

Asiwaju said the choice was based on the competence of the candidate.