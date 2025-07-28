Tinubu confers national honour, gifts $100k, houses to Super Falcons players

President Bola Tinubu has conferred national honour on Super Falcons following their historic victory at the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
The President while receiving the players and the technical team at the Villa on Monday commended them for their “indomitable spirit of resilience, determination and courage”, saying the victory couldn’t have been more historic.
To reward the players, the President gave each of them $100,000.
In addition, President Tinubu gave the players three-bedroom flat each.