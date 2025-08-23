Tinubu condoles with The Nation over death of Evelyn Osagie

President Bola Tinubu joins the management and staff of The Nation newspaper in mourning the passing of the Assistant Editor, Evelyn Osagie.

Osagie died last Sunday at the age of 49 after a brief illness.

President Tinubu described her death at that tender age as sad and heartbreaking, recalling that the late Osagie was one of The Nation’s most talented, creative, and hardworking correspondents.

The late Osagie specialised in arts and culture reporting and wrote extensively on women’s issues.

“A consummate poet in written and spoken forms with widespread influence and contacts in literary and cultural circles. The late Osagie distinguished herself in the various fields she traversed,” President Tinubu remarked.

The President prayed for the peaceful repose of her soul and for the strength of her family, the management of The Nation newspaper, and all her professional colleagues

