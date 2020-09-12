The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has condoled with Senator Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto) on the demise of his daughter, Sadiya Aliyu.

Tinubu, who was on condolence visit to Sokoto State on Saturday, described the death as a great loss to the bereaved families and prayed for late Aliyu’s soul to rest in peace.

The APC leader further restated commitment to the unity of Nigeria, saying the country could achieve nothing without unity.

He said: “We have to unite to develop our country.

“The blood that runs in my veins is the same blood that runs in every Nigerian veins.

“Whether I am Yoruba and you are Fulani, Hausa or Igbo, the essence of our life is that we are Nigerians.

“Therefore, we should always dwell and take Nigeria first in everything we do for the good of our country.”

In his response Wamakko thanked the APC Leader and his entourage for the visit and prayed for their journey safety.

On Tinubu’s entourage were former Governors of Kebbi and Nasarawa, Alhaji Adamu Aleru and Senator Tanko Almakura; as well as former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nuhu Rubado; and Alhaji Yusuf Ali, an APC stakeholder.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that late Aliyu, aged 23, died on Thursday at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, following childbirth complications.

The late Aliyu had since been buried according to Islamic rites.

She was survived by her parents; husband, Tambari Yusuf, a staff of Nigeria Ports Authority; and a five-year-old daughter.