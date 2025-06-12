Tinubu condoles with Narendra Modi, victims of Air India

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday extended heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government, and the people of the Republic of India following the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171 near Ahmedabad.

The plane carried two pilots, 10 cabin crew, 169 Indians, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian.

President Tinubu expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and offered prayers for the families of the victims, the injured, and the entire Indian nation during this moment of grief.

The President also commiserated with the leaders of Great Britain, Portugal, and Canada over losing their nationals on the ill-fated flight.

Also Read

“The tragedy of Air India reminds us, once again, of the fragility of life and the common bond of humanity that holds us together.

“At this moment of sorrow and pain, Nigeria stands in solidarity with our friend, brother and partner, Narendra Modi, and the people of India. Nigeria also deeply sympathises with the families and friends of other victims on board the aircraft,” President Tinubu said.

President Tinubu commended the swift response of the emergency agencies in India and expressed his confidence in their capacity and compassion to make a difference in the complicated situation.

The President prayed that the Almighty God will receive the souls of the departed and comfort their families.

Post Views: 2