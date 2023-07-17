Tinubu condoles with Mangal, Imam Adigun over deaths of wife, mother respectively

828 828

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent his condolences to the Chairman of MaxAir and AFDIN Group, Alhaji Dahiru Barau Mangal, over the passing of his wife, Hajiya Aisha Dahiru Mangal, who died at the weekend.

In a similar message, the President also commiserated with the Chairman, Council of Imams in the Federal Capital Territory and Chief Imam of Fouad Lababidi Central Mosque, Wuse Zone 3 Abuja, Dr. Tajudeen Adigun, over the death of his mother, Hajia Aishatu Muhammad Adigun.

Late Hajia Aishatu Adigun died on Wednesday and was buried the following day at Offa, Kwara State.

President Tinubu said in his condolence message to Alhaji Mangal: “I’m deeply saddened by the news of the death of your dear wife, Hajiya Aisha Dahiru Mangal, at the weekend. I know the pain from such a loss is difficult to bear. My family and I identify with you at this difficult moment and we pray that God Almighty will forgive the shortcomings of the deceased and give you the needed strength to live on without her.”

President Tinubu was represented on Sunday by Vice President Kashim Shettima in a condolence visit to the Mangal home in Katsina.

In his message to Imam Adigun, the President consoled the Muslim leader, urging him to take solace in the good name and excellent record of service left behind by his late mother.

President Tinubu prayed that Almighty Allah grants the deceased Aljanna Firdaus.