Tinubu condoles with Malawi over death of vice president, Chilima

President Bola Tinubu, on behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, has extended deep condolences to the government and people of Malawi over the passing of vice president Saulos Chilima.

The Eagle Online reports that the 51-year-old died in a plane crash alongside nine others, after searchers located the wreckage of the aircraft in a foggy forest.

Earlier, the military plane carrying Chilima and nine others disappeared on Monday, after it failed to land in the northern city of Mzuzu due to bad weather and was told to return to the capital, Lilongwe.

Tinubu, in a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, expressed his profound sadness over the “deeply distressing incident” that occurred on what he described as a “mournful Monday.”

“President Tinubu commiserates with the families of the deceased over this deeply distressing incident, which happened on a mournful Monday, June 10, 2024,” the statement said.

It added that, “The President assures the Malawian nation of Nigeria’s support during this time of mourning and prays for the repose of the souls of the departed.”