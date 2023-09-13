Tinubu condoles with Libya over Storm Daniel and resulting floods

President Bola Tinubu has extended his profound condolences to the government and people of Libya in the aftermath of the devastating impact of Storm Daniel and the subsequent flooding that has severely affected the eastern regions of the country.

The President further commiserates with all families who have lost loved ones in this monumental disaster and sends his best wishes for a speedy recovery to all who have been injured during the tragic incident.

The Nigerian leader assures the great people of Libya of Nigeria’s unwavering solidarity and goodwill during these trying times, adding that this disheartening loss of lives, homes, livelihoods, and critical infrastructure remains a shared grief that further unites the people of both nations.

“Nigeria is ready to provide all necessary support to assist the Libyan people in overcoming this harrowing tragedy,” President Tinubu concluded.