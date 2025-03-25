Tinubu condoles with Lagos APC chairman over wife’s passing

President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt condolences to Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, the Lagos State chairman of the All Progressives Congress, on the passing of his beloved wife, Ebunoluwa Esther Ojelabi.

The president’s message was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday

The statement said President Tinubu mourned with the Ojelabi family in this moment of grief and prayed for God’s divine comfort and strength for her loved ones, friends, and associates.

Expressing his deep empathy, the President states: “The loss of a beloved wife and mother is an immeasurable pain that reminds us of the brevity of life. I share in this pain and pray that God would grant the family the fortitude to bear this loss and give the departed peaceful and eternal rest.”

