Tinubu condoles with Kenya over the passing of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga



President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the government and people of the Republic of Kenya over the passing of former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga.

President Tinubu extolled Odinga as a towering figure in African politics, whose lifelong commitment to democracy, justice, and national unity left an indelible mark on Kenya and across Africa.

The President said the former Prime Minister’s courage in the face of adversity, his resilience in pursuing electoral reforms, and his unwavering belief in the people’s power will remain sources of inspiration for generations to come.

President Tinubu also stated that as a statesman of international repute and a freedom fighter, Odinga embodied the spirit of Pan-Africanism and was a steadfast advocate for inclusive governance and regional cooperation.

“His legacy will endure in the institutions he helped to shape and the democratic ideals he championed. We mourn with Kenya in this moment of national grief and stand in solidarity with you, President William Ruto, as you lead your nation through this painful chapter.



“May the memory of Raila Odinga continue to guide Kenya towards peace, unity, and progress,” the President said.