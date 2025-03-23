Tinubu condoles with Katsina governor on mother’s passing

President Bola Tinubu has condoled with the Katsina State governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, on the passing of his mother, Hajiya Safara’u Umaru Baribari.

The 93-year-old matriarch of the governor family died in the late hours of Saturday and was interred on Sunday according to Islamic rights.

President Tinubu described the deceased nonagenarian as a selfless woman who had nurtured generations of leaders who excelled in different endeavours.

The President says Hajiya Safara’u has left behind a legacy of integrity and community service that has permeated far and near.

President Tinubu beseeched Almighty Allah to grant her Jannatul Firdaus and comfort her family during this time of grief.

