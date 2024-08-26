Tinubu condoles with Governor Zulum over passing of commissioner

President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum, over the passing of his Commissioner of Finance, Honourable Ahmed Ali Ahmed.
President Tinubu also condoled with the family of the late commissioner and described his passing as a huge and painful loss.
Also Read:
- Kaduna Governor inaugurates council to tackle youth unemployment
- Rep rejects Atiku’s allegations, supports NNPC leadership
- Oyo commences 60-day building permit amnesty for property owners
- Six suspected drug dealers, cultists arrested as police raid hideout in Akwa Ibom
- SME Scale Up partners First Bank Nigeria in two-day workshop to ignite business growth
The President prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and comfort to his family at this difficult time.