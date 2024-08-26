Tinubu condoles with Governor Zulum over passing of commissioner

President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum, over the passing of his Commissioner of Finance, Honourable Ahmed Ali Ahmed.

President Tinubu also condoled with the family of the late commissioner and described his passing as a huge and painful loss.

The President prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and comfort to his family at this difficult time.

