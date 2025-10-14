Tinubu condoles with Catholic Church over passing of Bishop Emeritus Michael Olatunji Fagun

President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the Catholic Church and the Body of Christ over the passing of Most Reverend Michael Olatungi Fagun, a Catholic prelate and Bishop Emeritus of Ekiti Diocese.

Reverend Fagun served as auxiliary bishop of the old Ondo Diocese from 1971 to 1972, before Pope Paul VI created the Diocese of Ado-Ekiti.

President Tinubu also sent his condolences to the Fagun family and all those who mourn the departed clergyman.

“Most Reverend Fagun lived for the expansion of the gospel in Nigeria and other parts of the world, taking his evangelism to the grassroots and ensuring that the teaching of God’s word was backed with charity.

“Most commendable were the efforts of the priest and polyglot in reflecting the sacrifices, simplicity, and humility of Christ, since he was ordained in July 1965 and consecrated a bishop in October 1971. I believe the good works and legacy of Most Reverend Fagun will always be remembered,” the President said.

President Tinubu prays that God Almighty will receive Reverend Fagun’s soul and grant him eternal rest.