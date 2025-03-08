Tinubu condoles Minister of Health over mother’s death

President Bola Tinubu has sent his heartfelt condolences to the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Kunle Salako, and members of his family on the loss of their beloved mother, Alhaja Fadilat Anike Salako, who passed away at the age of 95.

President Tinubu urged the minister to be encouraged by the legacy of hard work and family values bequeathed by his late mother.

He added that the passing of a mother is always painful.

He said: “No matter how long a mother has lived, it is always a painful feeling to lose one’s mother.

“Remembering the bond of love that often exists between mother and child, you must feel sorrow at this time.

“Please accept my heartfelt condolences.

“Being a successful businesswoman and a strong adherent to the Islamic faith, Alhaja Fadilat underscored the value of hard work and dignity in labour, humility and kindness, using her resources to impact the lives of others in her immediate community and the society at large.

“May Allah, in His infinite mercy, reward Alhaja Fadilat for her good deeds and grant her a place in Al-Jannah Firdaus.

“I pray that He gives you, the entire family, the strength to bear this irreplaceable loss.”

