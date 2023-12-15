Tinubu condoles family, friends of late NNPC boss, Thomas John

President Bola Tinubu has sent his condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the late Dr. Thomas John, former Group Managing Director of the erstwhile Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Tinubu’s message was contained in a State House press statement, signed by Ajuri Ngelale, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, on Friday.

The President acknowledged Dr. John’s remarkable and impactful dedication to developing the Nigerian oil and gas sector, recognizing his years of tireless service to the nation and versatile expertise widely acknowledged by industry players and colleagues.

Tinubu prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed and divine comfort for those who mourn the loss of this distinguished Nigerian.