Tinubu condoles Buhari over niece’s death

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, has sent a message of sympathy and condolences to President Muhammadu Buhari over the passing of his niece, Hajiya Laraba Dauda, who died over the weekend.

Tinubu in a statement signed by Tunde Rahman in his Media Office, Abuja also expressed sympathy with Mallam Mamman Daura, the president’s nephew, who is a brother to the deceased.

Hajiya Dauda died leaving behind children and grandchildren.

Asíwájú Tinubu urged the president, Mallam Daura and all those left behind by Hajiya Dauda including her other brothers and sisters to take heart and accept the incident as the will of Almighty Allah.

He prayed for the repose of the departed soul.





