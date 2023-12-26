Tinubu condemns heinous attacks in Plateau, directs immediate apprehension of culprits

President Bola Tinubu has condemned the heinous and brutal attacks in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State, which resulted in the tragic loss of many lives.

President Tinubu has therefore directed security agencies to immediately move in, scour every stretch of the zone, and apprehend the culprits.

Also Read:

The President also directs immediate mobilization of relief resources for surviving victims of the primitive and cruel attacks as well as medical treatment for the wounded.

While condoling with the government and the people of Plateau State, President Tinubu assures Nigerians that these envoys of death, pain, and sorrow will not escape justice.