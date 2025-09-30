Tinubu condemns Arise News anchor’s death, orders security agencies to quickly fish out killers

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sadness over the tragic death of Miss Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, a 29-year-old news anchor with Arise News Channel, Abuja.

The President also directed security and law enforcement agencies to quickly conduct thorough investigation into the death of the Arise News anchor and ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice without delay.

Tinubu, in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, said he received with deep sorrow the news of the tragic passing of Ms Maduagwu, who was killed during an attack by armed robbers at her residence in Katampe, Abuja.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of Ms Maduagwu, the management and staff of Arise News Television, and the entire Nigerian media fraternity over this painful loss.

“Ms Maduagwu was a promising professional journalist whose life was cut short in a cruel and condemnable manner.

Also Read:

“Security and law enforcement agencies should conduct a quick and thorough investigation into the incident and ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice without delay,” President Tinubu was quoted as saying.

While commiserating with the bereaved family, Tinubu assured Nigerians that his administration remained committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, and will continue to strengthen measures aimed at combating crime in all its forms.