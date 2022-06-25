Tinubu committed perjury with claims of schools he said he attended – Aribisala

Nigerian Pastor and international affairs expert, Femi Aribisala, has alleged that former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu allegedly committed perjury with claims of schools he allegedly said he attended.

Aribisala in his tweet, recalled how he wrote in 2014 that Tinubu’s affidavit that he attended Government College, Ibadan between 1965 and 1968 is false.

According to the Pastor, he attended GCI from 1962 to 1968 and Tinubu was not there.

He added that for Tinubu now allegedly telling the Independent National Electoral Commission that he did not go to primary or secondary school means he committed perjury.

He tweeted;

“I wrote in 2014 that Tinubu’s affidavit that he attended Government College Ibadan between 1965 and 1968 is false.

“I was in GCI from 1962 to1968, and Tinubu was not there.

“Tinubu now tells INEC he did not go to primary or secondary school.

“This means he committed perjury.”