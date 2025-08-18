Tinubu commissions WAGL Energy Limited 40,000 CBM LPG vessel in South Korea

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu says Nigeria is poised to deliver clean and sustainable energy solutions not just in-country but also across Africa and beyond.

The President made the remarks today at the commissioning ceremony of a 40,000 cubic meters (CBM) Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) vessel, christened “MT Iyaloja (Lagos),” in Ulsan, South Korea.

The vessel owned by WAGL Energy Limited (an NNPC Ltd. / Sahara Group JV) is a dual-fuel, fully refrigerated LPG carrier.

This brings WAGL’s total LPG vessel capacity to 162,000 CBM. Other vessels in the fleet include MT Africa Gas, MT Sahara Gas, MT BaruMK, and MT Sapet.

The President who was represented by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, commended WAGL Energy Limited, NNPC Limited and Sahara Group, for their strategic foresight, technical excellence, and unwavering dedication to expanding Africa’s role in the global clean energy value chain.

The commissioning also underscores Sahara Group’s commitment to transforming Africa’s energy landscape through investments in LPG storage and distribution infrastructure to tackle energy access, affordability, and security in Africa.

In his remarks, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd., Engr Bashir Bayo Ojulari, noted that WAGL’s LPG Vessel is a great addition to the gas development programme in Nigeria.

The NNPC Ltd. GCEO who was represented by the Executive Vice President, Gas, Power & New Energy, Olalekan Ogunleye, further said that the vessel will be crucial in realising the impact of gas in Nigeria’s economic development.

According to him, NNPC Ltd. is deepening its commitment to ensure LPG affordability, availability and access, Nationwide.

“NNPC Ltd. is proud to be a major shareholder in this indigenous Company which in addition to the newly commissioned MT Iyaloja (Lagos), owns four (4) other LPG vessels in its growing fleet, delivering over 6 million MT of LPG across West Africa over the last 5 years,” he added.

Speaking, WAGL’s Chairman and Executive Director, Sahara Group, Temitope Shonubi, noted that the company’s expansion demonstrates its vision of responsibly driving efforts aimed at bridging the continent’s critical energy infrastructure gap.”

“The addition of MT Iyaloja (Lagos) embodies the spirit of progress and empowerment championed by the iconic Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, whose legacy we honour. Sahara Group is proud of its partnership with NNPC Ltd. and reaffirms its commitment to partnerships that drive energy access in Africa,” he added.

WAGL’s Managing Director, Mohammed Sani Bello stressed that the company is dedicated to expanding its integrated supply network across the entire energy value chain.

“WAGL already has plans to further expand the fleet within the next two years with the addition of a Small Gas Carrier and a Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC),” he added.

The ribbon cutting of MT Iyaloja (Lagos) named in honour of Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, MFR, (the late mother of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu), was done by her grand-daughter, the Iyaloja-General of Nigeria, Alhaja Folasade Mujidat Tinubu-Ojo.

