Tinubu commissions facilities provided by Tantita in Sultan Bello Mosque

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday inaugurated some modern facilities at the Sultan Bello Mosque, Kaduna, sponsored by Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL).

The projects included a state-of-the-art ablution centre, 50 restroom units with VIP sections, and a 300,000-litre overhead water tank.

The facilities were designed to serve worshippers and the surrounding Ungwan Sarki community.

Tinubu, who was in Kaduna to attend the wedding of the son of former Zamfara State Governor, Senator Abdul’Aziz Yari, commended the initiative as a symbol of unity and corporate responsibility.

Prior to the intervention, the mosque reportedly operated with a limited ablution facility insufficient for the large congregation, especially during Friday prayers.

With the new infrastructure, the ablution centre was now capable of serving up to 300 worshippers simultaneously, while the water facility was expected to ensure a steady supply to both the mosque and the local community.

Tantita Security Services, chaired by former Niger Delta militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, is known for its pipeline surveillance operations in the oil-producing region.

Speaking during the brief ceremony, the Site Engineer, Abba Mubashir, said the project was executed to the highest standards.

Mubashir said: “From foundation to finishing, everything was completed.

“The ablution space is spacious, and the 300,000-litre tank now serves both the mosque and its environs.”

Mubashir also disclosed that Tantita extended similar interventions to other parts of Kaduna.

“There is an Islamic school built in Ambushia and a Christian school in Sabo, both sponsored by Tantita as part of its corporate social responsibility,” he added.

The Chief Ladan of Sultan Bello Mosque, Malam Abdurrahman Abdulhamid, expressed appreciation to the company for reviving a previously stalled project.

Abdulhamid said: “Alhamdulillah, the project was initially started by Mr. Jack Rich, but was abandoned for over three to four years.

“Tantita came in and completed it.

“Now, 300 people can perform ablution at once, with 50 toilets, including VIP sections, and the 300,000-litre tank will serve the mosque and the community.”

He prayed for God’s blessings on the company and called for sustained support for such community-based projects.

Residents of Ungwan Sarki welcomed the development, describing it as timely and impactful, particularly in addressing water scarcity in the area.

The inauguration was one of the key highlights of the President’s visit to Kaduna and was seen as part of broader efforts to encourage private sector participation in addressing infrastructure needs across the country.

