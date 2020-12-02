The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has commiserated with Governor Babagana Zulum and the people of Borno State over the recent gruesome killing of scores of farmers in Zabarmari Community in Jere Local Government of the state by the Boko Haram insurgents.

The said the cold-blooded murder of the innocent farmers, toiling to eke out a living for themselves and their families and provide food security for our nation was not only callous but satanic, Tinubu said.

Some 67 farmers were rounded up and their throats slit by the Boko Haram insurgents in the dastardly killing on Saturday.

In a passionate letter to the governor made available to journalists by his Media Office, Asiwaju Tinubu said: “It is with utmost sorrow and distress that I commiserate with you on the dastardly and inhuman killing of dozens of farmers in Zabarmari, Jere Local Government Area of Borno State, on Saturday 28th November 2020.

“The cold-blooded murder of these innocent citizens, toiling to eke out a living for themselves and their families and provide food security for our nation is not only callous but satanic.

“I recall your strident sacrifices to ensure that millions of displaced Borno residents are resettled in their ancestral homes and return to their various occupations. These efforts have not only helped in increasing agricultural output but have also given joy to the displaced.

“Your Excellency, this unfortunate incident despite your spirited efforts in complementing the efforts of the Federal security forces is a sad reminder that the war against these desperate and blood-thirsty insurgents will require more efforts to win.

“My hope and prayer is that Allah will give you the courage to continue to provide succour to your people even in the face of this rather depressing event.

“My condolences go to the families of the deceased and the entire Borno citizenry. My prayer is that Allah will give comfort them and bring quick recovery to the injured. May he also grant the deceased eternal rest.

“Once again, please accept my heartfelt condolences.”