Tinubu commiserates with victims of Ibaji boat accident

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has condoled with the government and people of Kogi State on the sad incident of a boat accident at Ibaji Local Government, which occurred on Tuesday, leading to loss of lives.

According to reports, the victims of the tragedy were traders travelling from Ibaji Local Government Area of Kogi State to Ilushi market in Edo State.

President Tinubu expressed profound sorrow at the unfortunate incident, describing it as shocking and unfortunate, especially as the victims were embarking on their legitimate quest to make a decent living.

The President commended the first responders at the accident scene and urged federal, state, and local emergency responders to step up their efforts to provide needed assistance to survivors and victims.

President Tinubu once again urged operators of water transportation to prioritise safety over financial considerations in their daily business.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the departed and quick recovery for the injured.