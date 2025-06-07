Tinubu commiserates with Smart Adeyemi over his mother’s death

President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt condolences to Senator Smart Adeyemi on the passing of his beloved mother, Princess Victoria Oyeyemi Adeyemi (née Ibilola).

The condolence message was made public by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement on Saturday.

In the statement, President Tinubu paid tribute to the late matriarch and community leader, fondly remembered for her benevolence, humility, and peaceful disposition, which endeared her to all who came in contact with her.

The President acknowledged the enduring impact of her legacy, especially in the Iyara community of Kogi State and among her numerous associates in Niger State, where she lived for 45 years and raised her six children, before relocating to Abuja.

He said he trusts that the Adeyemi family and all who mourn Mama Adeyemi will find solace in her exemplary life of service and strength of character.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of her soul and for Almighty God to grant comfort to the bereaved family and friends, as well as the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

