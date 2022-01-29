Tinubu commiserates with Sen. Folarin over Wife’s Demise

National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has expressed deep sadness over the death of Angela Nwaka Folarin, wife of Senator Teslim Folarin representing Oyo Central Senatorial District.

Tinubu sent his condolences in a statement issued by signed by Tunde Rahman of his Media Office

Asiwaju Tinubu said: “I received the news of the passing of your wife, Mrs. Angela Nwaka Folarin, with shock and sadness. I know her death would hurt deeply knowing how close both of you were.

“We must accept her passing as the will of Almighty God who we cannot question.

My condolences to you, the children and entire family.

“We pray that God accept her soul and grant her eternal rest. May He comfort you and the family at this difficult moment.”