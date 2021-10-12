Tinubu commiserates with Presidential Aide Sarki Abba over mum’s death

Former Lagos governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has commiserated with presidential aide, Sarki Abba, over the passing of his mum, Hajiya Aisatu Abba.

Hajiya Abba died in Yola at the weekend at the age of 96, leaving behind two sons, including Abba who is the Senior Special Assistant, Domestic, Household Matters and Social Events to President Muhammadu Buhari, and several grandchildren.

Her remains were buried on Sunday in Jimeta, Yola, Adamawa State.

In a condolence letter to Abba, Asiwaju Tinubu said: “Please accept my deepest condolences over the passing of your mum, Hajiya Aisatu Abba.

“I know it’s always painful when any of our parents, particularly mothers, leaves us, no matter how old. I urge you to accept her death as the will of Almighty Allah.

“We must also join you in thanking Allah that Hajiya lived to a ripe old age and left behind worthy children like you.

“I understand that Hajiya Aisatu was a community leader and a deeply religious woman. She devoted her life to her children, humanity and the worship of Allah.

“My thoughts are with you, the family and all those mama left behind. May Almighty Allah comfort you all.

“My condolences must also go to the Adamawa Emirate Council, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, and the government and people of Adamawa State.

“I pray that Allah grant them the fortitude to bear this loss. May He also grant the soul of Hajiya Aisatu Aljanna Firdaus. (Amin).”