Tinubu commiserates with Ododo over father’s death

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep condolences to Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo, following the death of his father, Alhaji Momohsani Ododo, on Monday.

In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday, the President extended his sympathies to the Ododo family, their friends, and the people of Kogi State during this period of grief.

In his message, Tinubu said, “My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved, acknowledging the profound loss felt by the Ododo family and the broader Kogi community.”

Alhaji Momohsani, who passed away at 83 after the 2pm Muslim prayers, was described by the President as a revered community leader whose legacy lives on through the achievements of his children.

Tinubu urged Ododo, his family, and the entire Ododo clan to take solace in their patriarch’s life of service to God and the moral and religious values that guided him.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the departed and God’s comfort for the bereaved family, friends, and associates.

Post Views: 7