Tinubu commiserates with Obaigbenas, over Mum’s death

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has commiserated with the Chairman of Thisday and Arise News Channel, Prince Nduka Obaigbena and family members over the passing of their illustrious mother, Princess Margaret Obaigbena née Usifoh.

Madam Obaigbena died Friday at the age of 88.

In a condolence message to Obaigbena released on Friday by his Media Office in Abuja, Asíwájú Tiinubu prayed for repose of the soul of Princess Obaigbena who made important contributions to the development of Nigeria and Delta State in particular.

Tinubu, in a press statement from his Media office in Abuja said: “By way of this statement, please accept my condolences over the passing of your mother, Princess Margaret Obaigbena née Usifoh.

“Princess Obaigbena made her mark as a nurse of great standing, rising to the zenith as Chief Nursing Officer of the defunct Bendel State Government and later Delta State Government.

“While recording significant milestones on the job, she also made important contributions to the development of Nigeria and Delta State. Princess Obaigbena would be remembered for her service to mankind through her care for the sick and distressed.

“We must thank God that Princess Obaigbena died at an advanced age and left worthy children including you and your other siblings. I commiserate, through you, with other members of the family, particularly your siblings.

“I must also extend my sympathy to Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, his Edo State counterpart, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and the Royal Palace of the Obi of Owa Kingdom in Delta State over the passing of their eminent daughter.

“While praying that Almighty Allah comforts all of you over this passing, I also beseech Him to grant the soul of Princess Obaigbena eternal rest.”