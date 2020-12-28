The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has commiserated with a former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, over the demise of his father, Alhaji Musa Sale Kwankwaso.

Alhaji Sale Kwankwaso, the District Head of Madobi, died in the early hours of Friday in Kano at 93.

His remains have been buried according to Islamic rites.

Tinubu prayed that Almighty Allah comfort the former governor and all those the elder Kwankwaso left behind.

In a condolence letter personally signed by him and released to journalists by his Media Office at the weekend, the former Lagos State Governor also beseeched God to grant the soul of the late Kwankwaso Aljanna Fridaus.

The former Lagos State Governor said in the emotional letter: “I’m saddened over the death of your father and District Head of Madobi in Kano State, Alhaji Musa Sale Kwankwaso.

“Please accept my condolences and through you to other members of the family and relations left behind by elder Kwankwaso.

“The passing of our parents can be painful indeed. No matter how old they may be, we never wanted them to leave. I have been through this and so I know how hurtful it is. I also know how close you were to Baba and the remarkable influence he had on you.

“We must, however, thank Almighty Allah that Baba lived to an advanced age, served his people, Nigeria and humanity meritoriously.

“He was an excellent human being, a deeply religious man and the district head of his people in Madobi who provided them exemplary leadership.

“His passing is no doubt a huge loss to Madobi, Kano State and indeed Nigeria. We are glad Baba left behind wonderful children including you who have also gone on to serve the state and the country well in various capacities.

“My condolences must also go to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and the government and people of Kano State. I commiserate with them all over the passing of their eminent son.

“May Almighty Allah also reward the elder Kwankwaso of his good deeds, forgive his shortcomings, and grant him Aljanna Fridaus.”