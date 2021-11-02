Tinubu commiserates with Gov. Lalong, Din family over Captain Din’s death

Former Lagos governor and All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong and Joseph Din’s family over the passing of the retired army captain.

Asiwaju Tinubu described the late Captain Din “as an elder statesman, prominent leader and excellent human being who related well with everyone who came in contact with him.”

Captain Din, former Commander of Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps, Yaba, died on Saturday at Reddington Hospital, Victoria Island, Lagos at 84. He was also Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Elders’ Advisory Council in Plateau State.

In the condolence letter to the family of late captain, the former Lagos governor said: “By way of this letter, please accept my deepest condolences over the death on Saturday of your husband and patriarch of the family, Captain Joseph Din, at 84.

“I know it’s usually painful when we lose a loved one. We must all accept it as the will of God and take solace in the memories of the time shared together. Your husband lived a good life, contributed to national development and humanity. He also left behind worthy children, including our own Stella Din, the Director of News of TVC.

“Captain Din was an elder statesman, prominent leader and excellent human being who related well with everyone who came in contact with him. He served Nigeria diligently and selflessly in the army and in other spheres of life. In all capacities, he demonstrated patriotism and high commitment to national development.

“As a politician and a leader within our All Progressives Congress, your husband played important roles, one of which was being Chairman of the party’s Elders Advisory Council in his Plateau State.

“Importantly, he was also my friend and brother. We worked together in the progressive front, particularly in our defunct Action Congress of Nigeria.

Please know that my thoughts are with you at this moment. I commiserate with you, the entire family, including Stella Din, and Papa’s friends and associates. I urge you to promote the ideals of inter-ethnic and religious peace, love for humanity and commitment to national unity which Papa worked for most of his life.

“I would also like to, through you, extend my commiseration to Governor Simon Bako Lalong and the government and people of Plateau State over the lost of this illustrious son of the state. I pray that Munificent God give you, and indeed all of us, the strength to live with Papa’s death. May He also grant the soul of Captain Din eternal rest.”