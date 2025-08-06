Tinubu commiserates with Ghana President over helicopter crash

President Bola Tinubu has extended heartfelt condolences to President John Mahama and people of Ghana over a tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight Ghanaians, including two ministers.

‎This is contained in a statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga on Wednesday in Abuja.

‎The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the crash, which occurred Wednesday in Ghana’s southern Ashanti region, killed all on board, among them Defence Minister Edward Boamah and Environment Minister Ibrahim Muhammed.

‎Tinubu assures President Mahama and all Ghanaian that the thoughts and prayers of the government and people of Nigeria are with them during the time of profound national loss.

‎The President urged the Ghanaian nation and the bereaved families to find comfort in the knowledge that their loved ones died in the line of patriotic service to the country.

‎“He prayed for the peaceful repose of the souls of the departed and strength for those they left behind.”

