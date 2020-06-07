The National Leader of the All Progressives es Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday commiserated with former Inspector-General of Police, Musiliu Smith, over the demise of his wife, Alhaja Ariat Smith.

Tinubu, in a condolence message by his Media Adviser, Tunde Rahman, described the late Alhaja Smith as a diligent woman, dependable wife and doting mother to her children.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Alhaja Smith died on Friday at the age of 69 and her remains have been buried in accordance with Muslim rites.

The APC leader said: “Alhaja Smith was a devout Muslim who will be remembered for her life of service to Allah and humanity.”

He prayed Allah comfort the former IG and the children.

“I pray that Allah forgive the shortcomings of the deceased, reward her good deeds and grant her Aljanna Firdaus,” he said.