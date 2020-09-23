The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has commiserated with former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, over the loss of his sister, Moji Ladeji.

Tinubu said this in a statement by his Media Office on Wednesday in Lagos.

He said: “I’m deeply saddened by the death of your immediate elder sister, Mrs. Moji Ladeji.

“Please know that my thoughts are with you at this moment.

“Accept my sympathy and condolences and through you to the Ladeji and Fayose families.

“May her soul find eternal rest.

“I also pray for God’s protection on her immediate and extended family.

“Once again, my condolences.”