Tinubu commiserates with Fawehinmi family over Mohammed’s death

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the family of late Chief Gani Fawehinmi over the death of his first son, Muhammed.

The message of the former governor of Lagos State was contained in a statement issued by his media aide, Tunde Rahman on Thursday.

The statement read in part, “The news of the sudden death of Mohammed, son of late irrepressible lawyer and activist Gani Fawehinmi, is very depressing. I’m extremely saddened by this incident.

“Mohammed has kept the activist fire of his dad burning since Fawehinmi left us. Like his father, he was a lawyer totally committed to engendering societal change and development through the instrumentality of the law.

“But for the incapacitation arising from his devastating road accident, Mohammed would surely have risen to the full stature of his potential. Even then, he refused to be constrained by his physical state or confined to the wheelchair. Rather, he continued to battle in court defending the poor, weak and oppressed Nigerians like his dad.

Like his father also, and like activists they both were, Mohammed also mounted the streets to agitate for democracy and good governance.

“Indeed, this death rankles. My condolences to the Fawehinmi family, particularly the matriarch Alhaja Ganiat, and eldest daughter Bashirat. I hope and pray the family and the people both father and son fought for all through their lives find the strength to live through this moment.

“I urge the Fawehinmi family to continue to advance those noble ideals propagated by both father and son.

“May Almighty Allah grant the soul of Mohammed eternal rest. Amin.”