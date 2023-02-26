Tinubu commiserates with Fashola over uncle’s death

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, over the death of his uncle, Chief Salmon Kayode Fashola, popularly called Uncle Kay.

This is contained in a press release signed by Tunde Rahman of Tinubu’s Media office.

Late Fashola, the Giwa Olori Giwa Adinni died Sunday and his remains were buried same day in accordance with Islamic rites.

The APC presidential candidate urged the Minister, the family and others left behind by the deceased to take heart and accept his passing as the will of Almighty Allah.

While praying that God grants them the strength to bear the loss, he also beseeched Allah to admit the deceased to Aljanna Firdaus.