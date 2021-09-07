Tinubu commiserates with CP Odumosu over mum’s passing

Former Lagos governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with the state’s Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, over the passing of his mum, Alhaja Sikirat Odumosu.

Alhaja Odumosu died last Thursday at the age of 88 at the Babcock University Teaching Hospital after a brief illness.

In a condolence letter to CP Odumosu released on Tuesday in Lagos by his Media Office, Tinubu, who is also the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, prayed for the repose of the soul of Alhaja Sikirat while also beseeching Almighty Allah to comfort Odumosu and others left behind by Mama.

Asiwaju Tinubu said in the emotional letter: “By way of this letter, please accept my deepest condolence over the recent passing of your mum, Alhaja Sikirat Odumosu, at 88.

“It’s always painful when any of our parents leave us, particularly mothers. I know how it feels because I experienced this before when my mum died.

“But be consoled by the fact that Alhaja lived to a ripe age, which is always our prayers for our parents. I understand that her life was devoted to the worship of Allah and service to humanity.

“We thank God that Mama left behind worthy children including you and your other siblings. My prayer is that Almighty Allah grant her Aljanna Firdaus.

“May He also comfort you and your other siblings and grant all those left behind by Mama the strength to carry on.”