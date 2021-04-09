The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress national, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari, First Lady Aisha Buhari and Mallam Mamman Daura over the passing of renowned scholar and former Minister, Dr. Mahmud Tukur, who died on Friday.

Tinubu also extended his condolences to the family of the late Tukur, the academic community as well as the government and people of Adamawa State.

In a condolence message issued by his Media Office on Friday, the former Governor of Lagos State said: “I’m deeply saddened by the news of the passing of renowned scholar and former Minister of Trade during the General Buhari military regime, Dr. Mahmud Tukur.

“I knew the late Dr. Tukur well as a scholar, prominent politician and fervent nationalist. I fondly recall his academic prowess and I was mightily impressed by the excellent work he did as the first Vice Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano, laying the foundations for the university’s enduring success even after the conclusion of his tenure.

“He deployed his knowledge and intelligence in serving Nigeria.

“As a friend and close associate of President Buhari, Mallam Mamman Daura, Mallam Adamu Ciroma and Alhaji Hamza Rafindadi Zayyad, Dr. Tukur made valuable contributions to project Nigeria, particularly in the Northern region.

“My deepest sympathies go to President Buhari, First Lady Aisha Buhari and Mallam Mamman Daura.

“I commiserate in particular with Dr. Tukur’s family, the academic community, Adamawa Emirate Council and the government and people of Adamawa State over the passing of their illustrious son.

“May we all find the strength and fortitude to bear this unfortunate loss. I pray that Almighty Allah grant Dr. Tukur Aljanna Firdaus. Amin.”