Tinubu commiserates with Abiodun, Ijebu-East over passing of Senator Durojaiye

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Tinubu has sent a sympathy message to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and people of Ijebu East over the death of Senator Biyi Durojaiye which occurred on Tuesday.

In a message issued by his media office, Tinubu asked the governor and Ijebu East people to take heart over the loss of the late elder statesman.

The statement read in part, “I’m deeply saddened by the passing of elder-statesman, pro-democracy activist and progressive politician, Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye.

An eminent and committed leader, Senator Durojaiye did much for Nigeria.

“His contributions to democracy and good governance have been considerable and will preserve the name of Senator Durojaiye in the history of our nation.

“He worked tirelessly for the termination of military rule and return of democracy in the land. He stood steadfastly against the annulment of June 12 presidential election.

“Senator Durojaiye was prominent among the founders of progressive political parties including the Social Democratic Party, Alliance for Democracy and All Progressive Congress.

“Representing Ijebu-East, Ogun State in the Senate (1999-2003), he deployed his deep understanding of politics and economy to advance the course of development in his state and throughout the entire country.

Senator Durojaiye was a close associate and partner on the progressive front. “Together we travelled throughout this country in our bid to advance democratic good governance.

“He was a rare leader for who I hold nothing but respect, admiration and fond memories.

I commiserate with his family and friends. I commiserate with Governor Dapo Abiodun, the people of Ijebu-East, Ogun State and indeed Nigeria.

“We have all lost an excellent man and a superlative political leader.

“I pray that his soul find eternal rest in the bosom of the Lord.”