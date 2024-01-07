Tinubu clears N12b outstanding payment for Super Eagles, others

President Bola Tinubu has cleared the outstanding payment that the Federal Government owed the Super Eagles and other sporting teams of the country.

This was contained in a statement on the X handle of Tinubu’s Media Centre, on Sunday.

According to the statement, the payment entails the clearing of the senior national team coach salaries running up to 15 months, payments of allowances and promises due to the senior national teams, females, and Under-20 national team.

The statement reads, “President @officialABAT has approved the payment of N12 billion outstanding backlog for Nigeria’s National teams of various sports, which include Super Eagles and others.

“This is coming at a time when the Super Eagles of Nigeria are preparing to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations, which is billed to start later this month.”