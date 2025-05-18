Tinubu charges Nigerian Catholic Bishops at meeting in Rome

President Bola Tinubu has charged Nigerian Catholic Bishops at a meeting he held with them in Rome on Sunday.

He met the Bishops, under the aegis of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, after the inauguration of the new Pope of the Catholic Church, Leo XIV.

Tinubu urged Nigerians to use their diversity for the country’s stability and rapid development.

The President also issued a stirring call to leaders at all levels to work for the betterment of the citizenry.

Tinubu, a Muslim, said: “If we use our diversity not for adversity but for prosperity, the country’s hope is stability and progress.”

He described it as historic, being the president of Nigeria when a new Pope was inaugurated in Rome.

The Catholic bishops were part of President Tinubu’s delegation to attend Pope Leo XIV’s installation mass on Sunday.

Archbishop Lucius Ugorji, Archbishop of Owerri and President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, thanked President Tinubu for facilitating their visits to the Vatican to bury the late Pope Francis and witness the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV.

He said the development signalled a new era of a more robust relationship between the President and the Catholic Bishops’ Conference.

Ugorji said: “You are always there for us.

“Now that you have come to the Vatican, whenever we have our conference in Nigeria, we will also invite you, and we look forward to interfacing with you just as you were able to do with the Holy Father.”

Archbishops Ignatius Kaigama of Abuja, Alfred Martins of Lagos, and Mathew Hassan Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese attended the meeting with the President.

